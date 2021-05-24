Burks had 27 points (9-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four assists and three rebounds in Sunday's Game 1 loss to the Hawks.

Burks fell just three points shy of his season high, and the Knicks needed every single one of his 27 to keep up with Atlanta down the stretch. Burks drilled key shot after key shot on his way to 18 points in the fourth quarter alone. While New York ultimately fell victim to a Trae Young floater with 0.9 seconds left, it was a night to remember for Burks, who's been an unsung hero off the bench for the fourth seed in the East all season.