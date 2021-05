Burks (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Burks picked up a minor knee injury in his return to the court Monday after missing the previous eight games due to COVID-19-related conditioning issues. He appears to be ok, and his minutes should continue to increase with each game as his conditioning improves. The 29-year-old is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per game this season.