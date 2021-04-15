Burks delivered 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Burks might be playing off the bench for the Knicks as the team's biggest scoring weapon in the second unit, but he had been struggling of late. The veteran shooter had scored eight or fewer points in five of his last seven contests, but this game could be that confidence booster he's been looking for to re-discover the form that made him average 19.1 points per game in a nine-game stretch between March 11 and March 27.