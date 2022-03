Burks closed with 15 points (4-13 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 107-77 victory over the Mavericks.

Burks recorded double-digit rebounds for the first time this season, resulting in a rare double-double for the journeyman guard. With Kemba Walker (rest) shut down for the remainder of the season, Burks' role has solidified over the past month.