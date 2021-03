Burks totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 victory over the Pistons.

Burks' fast start to the season is now nothing more than a distant memory and for anyone still holding him in standard leagues, it is time to move on. The Knicks are loaded when it comes to guard depth and there simply aren't enough minutes for Burks to be anything more than a situational streamer.