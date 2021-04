Burks is no longer in the league's health and safety protocols as of Wednesday morning.

Burks was thought to be ruled out of Wednesday's game against Chicago, but he's rejoined the team, so it's possible that he could be available for coach Tom Thibodeau off the bench. On the other hand, Burks hasn't played in two weeks, so the Knicks could hold him out Wednesday as he works on ramping up his conditioning. A more definitive update should come later in the day.