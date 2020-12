Burks will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Pacers, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old started the first two preseason contests and missed the last two exhibitions due to his wife giving birth, and he won't be starting the first game of the season. Reggie Bullock will start at shooting guard for the Knicks, though Burks should still be one of the first options off the bench.