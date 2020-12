Burks (ankle) was downgraded to doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Burks looks like he'll miss at least one game after spraining his ankle during Sunday's win over the Bucks. The 29-year-old is off to an excellent start this season through three games, averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.3 triples and 1.0 steal per game.