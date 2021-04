Burks (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Bulls.

After six missed games due to health and safety protocols, Burks has rejoined the team and will be thrust right back into the rotation. It's possible he'll need some time to get back up to speed, so we shouldn't be surprised if he sees fewer minutes than usual. Since the start of March, he's averaged 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.5 minutes.