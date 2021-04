Burks is out Friday against the Mavericks due to health and safety protocols.

Burks has been a steady contributor for the Knicks and will be missing his first game since Jan. 18. Since then, he's averaged 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 25.6 minutes. Since he's in protocols, it's possible he'll be facing an extended absence. In Burks' place, Kevin Knox, Reggie Bullock and Immanuel Quickley are candidates to see more minutes.