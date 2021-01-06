The Knicks announced Wednesday that Burks (ankle) will be confined to a walking boot for 7-to-10 days before the team re-evaluates him for a return to game action.

After averaging 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.3 three-pointers over the Knicks' first three games, Burks had emerged as a popular waiver-wire pickup in shallower leagues. However, with his sprained ankle having sidelined him for the past four games and now looking like a week-to-week concern, Burks may be difficult to justify holding in leagues with limited injured reserve spots. For however long Burks is sidelined, Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers should take on more scoring and ball-handling responsibilities for the Knicks' second unit.