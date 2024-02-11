Burks supplied 22 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-111 loss to Indiana.

Suiting up for his first game with the Knicks following a trade from the Pistons, Burks didn't miss a beat as he drained three or more three-pointers for the 12th time in 19 games since the beginning of January. The veteran guard is averaging 17.1 points, 3.2 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.9 assists over 24.5 minutes a contest in the new year, but it could be a while before his usage with the Knicks becomes clear given all the injuries the team is dealing with.