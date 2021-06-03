Burks recorded 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss to the Hawks.

Burks delivered 27 points in the series opener but was unable to surpass the 12-point mark in each of the remaining four games. The veteran settled himself as a decent scoring threat off the bench for the Knicks in both the regular season and the playoffs, but he wasn't the one that should've carried the team offensively. For what is worth, Burks averaged 14.0 points per game while shooting 42.8 percent from the field during the postseason.