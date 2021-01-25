Burks finished with 18 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three steals and one assist across 27 minutes in Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers.

With Reggie Bullock (neck) sidelined, head coach Tom Thibodeau moved Burks into the starting five for the first time this season. The 29-year-old took advantage of the promotion, shooting efficiently from the field while establishing a new season high in three-pointers. Bullock's eventual return could cost Burks a few minutes, but he should still see plenty of usage if he ends up settling back in as New York's sixth man.