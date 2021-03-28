Burks recorded 21 points (7-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks across 41 minutes in Saturday's win over the Bucks.

Burks continues to make an impact offensively for the Knicks, and he extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to five with another dominant offensive performance. Burks has also scored in double digits in nine games in a row while draining two or more three-point attempts in seven straight games during that stretch. His value will live and die by his scoring figures, but there's no question he's trending in the right direction of late.