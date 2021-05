Burks (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

A bruised left knee has kept Burks out of the last three games, including Tuesday night's overtime loss to the Lakers. He'll have another chance to make his return to action Thursday, but a final call may not come until close to the 7:30 PM ET tip. Between the knee injury and a stay in the league's COVID-19 protocols, Burks has missed 11 of the Knicks' last 13 games.