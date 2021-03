Burks posted just six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in Monday's loss to the Heat.

Burks had a nice run of production with Reggie Bullock out of the lineup, but he took a major step back Monday, taking just four shots in 27 minutes of action. Still, Burks has some upside as a points/threes/rebounds contributor, considering he averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 2.4 threes in the last nine games before Monday's dud.