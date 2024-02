Burks isn't starting Thursday's game against the 76ers.

Burks started the Knicks' final game before the All-Star break but will retreat to the bench Thursday since Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) are back in action. Burks has averaged 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.