Burks totaled two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 16 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 loss to the Pelicans.

Burks had just two points in the loss, offering absolutely nothing in terms of fantasy value. Despite the fact the Knicks continue to deal with injuries to multiple key pieces, Burks has been unable to make the most of the situation. He should still be viewed as a possible points streamer but as we saw Tuesday, even that might be a stretch right now.