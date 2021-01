Burks (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Burks remains day-to-day due to an ankle sprain and coach Tom Thibodeau said the team wants to see how the 29-year-old guard's ankle responds to a few more practices. Based on that information, it doesn't seem likely that Burks will play in the team's second half of a back-to-back on Monday either.