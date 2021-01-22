Burks tallied 11 points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and five rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's victory over the Warriors.

Burks had missed the Knicks' previous 12 games due to a sprained left ankle, so his presence on the court was a positive despite the obvious rust on his shot. The veteran guard was able to log 31 minutes despite the long layoff, suggesting that he is fully recovered from the injury. Burks was averaging 20.7 points in three games prior to getting hurt, so he could be a valuable asset off the bench for the surging Knicks.