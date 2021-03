Burks finished with 12 points (3-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-4 FT), two steals and a rebound in 24 minutes Monday against the Nets.

Burks scored in double figures, but it took him 10 attempts from the field along with two trips to the charity stripe to do so. He's now scored 12 or more points in each of his last three contests and is consistently seeing 20-plus minutes off the bench.