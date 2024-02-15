Burks finished with 13 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-100 loss to the Magic.

Burks made his first start of the season Wednesday with both Donte DiVincenzo (hamstring) and Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) sidelined. After scoring 22 points on 50.0 percent shooting in his Knicks debut Feb. 10, Burks has shot 6-for-24 over his last two appearances, including Wednesday's loss. Should DiVincenzo and Bogdanovic return following the All-Star break, Burks figures to reprise his role as a scorer off the bench for the rest of the regular season.