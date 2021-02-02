Burks scored 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3 PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with one rebound, one assist and two steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

Burks provided a scoring punch for the Knicks off the bench, finishing behind only Julius Randle with 18 points. Since missing 12 games earlier in the season with an ankle injury, Burks has mostly struggled since returning as he entered Monday's contest having shot just 34.5 percent from the field while averaging 10.2 points in only 25.7 minutes across six games. If Burks can get his shooting back on track, it's possible that he'll return to increased minutes by outplaying Austin Rivers and Reggie Bullock.