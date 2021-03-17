Burks scored 19 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one block in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

With Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Austin Rivers (personal) and Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) all out of the lineup, Burks played a season-high 35 minutes. It was the guard's fourth consecutive game scoring in double figures and 15th game overall. Burks should continue to contribute solid point totals off the bench at least until the Knicks' backcourt gets healthy.