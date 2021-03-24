Burks notched 20 points (6-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over the Wizards.

Burks was one of six New York players that scored in double digits, and he was one of three players that reached the 20-point mark -- R.J. Barrett and Julius Randle being the others. Burks can provide instant offense off the bench on any given game and while he has struggled with consistency at times, he's trending in the right direction of late. He has scored at least 20 points in three straight games while scoring in double digits in seven appearances in a row.