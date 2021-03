Burks tallied 27 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's win against the Wizards.

The 29-year-old has now posted 20-plus points in four consecutive games. Burks has averaged 21.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 three-pointers during that stretch, and he'll look to keep it going Saturday on the road against the Bucks.