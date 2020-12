Burks had 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in a 109-89 loss versus Philadelphia on Saturday.

Burks was again the first man off New York's bench. He made an immediate impact with nine first-quarter points and finished with 31 minutes played. Considering his time on the court was again more than any other bench player, it appears Burks could be set for another sixth-man role this season.