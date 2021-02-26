Burks scored 24 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with four rebounds and two assists in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

Burks had just one double-digit scoring game in his last six games going into Thursday but got out of his funk, tying his season-high of five made threes. The guard has had a consistent role in the Knicks' rotation this season, averaging 25.1 minutes per game, but has been streaky with his shooting. With Elfrid Payton (hamstring) out of the lineup, Burks capitalized on an increased workload in terms of usage. If Payton is forced to miss more time, Burks could continue to see more chances on offense.