The Pistons are finalizing a trade to send Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic to the Knicks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacano and two second-round picks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Burks is enjoying a quality season for Detroit, averaging 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.0 minutes across 43 appearances. The veteran guard has proven to be an elite outside shooter, converting 40.1 percent of his 5.7 three-point attempts per contest in 2023-24, and shot over 40 percent from deep in each of the last four seasons. While the 32-year-old doesn't fit Detroit's timeline, he will likely provide spacing for the Knicks off the bench. Burks last played for New York in 2021-22, making 81 appearances, including 44 starts.