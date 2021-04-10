Burks scored 19 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-129 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

The Knicks rode a balanced attack to the victory, as Burks was one of five players to score between 15 and 20 points on the night. The 29-year-old snapped a mini-slump that had seen him score only 14 points total in his prior three games, but Burks is still averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 boards, 2.5 assists and 2.5 threes over his last 13 contests.