Burks scored 18 points (5-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds and five assists across 21 minutes off the bench in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Burks has looked absolutely impressive to start the season, scoring at least 18 points in each of his first three games while coming off the bench each time out. There are rumors of Burks being in line for a bigger role and a move to the starting lineup in the future but, until that happens, he should continue to hold a big role off the bench, which should translate into strong fantasy numbers -- even if his scoring figures trend back to normalcy sooner than later.