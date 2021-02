Burks is shooting just 28.2 percent from the field across the past six games.

Burks' role and efficiency have both taken a dip since the arrival of Derrick Rose to the Knicks. In 22.7 minutes per game across the past six, Burks has averaged just 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. With the wealth of other backcourt options around, Burks probably won't reach the heights he did during the very early portion of the season.