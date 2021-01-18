The Knicks list Burks (ankle) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Magic.

Though Burks seems to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the left ankle sprain, he'll likely be sidelined for a 12th consecutive game Monday. After Monday's contest, the Knicks are off the schedule until Thursday at Golden State, so if Burks could have a more realistic chance at returning for that game if he can practice at some point over the next two days. The eventual return of Burks could cost Austin Rivers his spot in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation.