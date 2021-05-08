site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' Alec Burks: Unlikely to play Sunday
Burks (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Clippers.
Burks is likely to miss a second straight game as he recovers from a bruised left knee. Kevin Knox and Derrick Rose could see increased run as a result.
