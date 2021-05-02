Burks is unlikely to see the floor in Sunday's game against the Rockets due to conditioning, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Burks was removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Chicago, but he did not see the floor due to conditioning concerns following a COVID-19-related absence. Those concerns are apparently persisting, as coach Tom Thibodeau told the media Sunday evening that Burks will likely remain inactive for at least one more game. Prior to entering the NBA's health and safety protocols, Burks was averaging 27.2 minutes per game off the bench since the All-Star break.