Burks will be available for Wednesday's game against Chicago.

Burks was initially on track to miss Wednesday's game, but he's been cleared through the league's health and safety protocols and will be an option for coach Tom Thibodeau for the first time in two weeks. While Burks has filled a valuable scoring role off the bench this season, it's possible his workload could be limited given that he hasn't played since April 14 in New Orleans.