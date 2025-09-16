Len signed a training camp deal with the Knicks on Tuesday, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

The Knicks are going to have some serious competition for roster spots at training camp, having recently signed Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet and Garrison Mathews. Plus, the team will be working out Dennis Smith this week. Len split his time between the Kings and Lakers last regular season, posting combined averages of 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds in 8.3 minutes per game.