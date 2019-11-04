Trier posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in Sunday's 113-92 loss to the Kings.

After missing the previous three games (coach's decision), Trier lead the bench in scoring with 11 points. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent to begin the season, but with the Knicks fluctuating their backcourt frequently through seven games, it's entirely possible Trier could play his way back into a starting role at some point down the road.