Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Agrees to two-way deal in New York
Trier agreed to a two-way contract with the Knicks on Thursday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Trier, an All-American guard last season at Arizona, ultimately went undrafted Thursday, but it took him no time at all to find a home in the NBA. Trier boasts plenty of offensive talent, averaging 18.1 points per game as a junior while shooting 50 percent from the field, but he didn't show much as a consistent distributor or rebounder during his time in college. However, Trier's ability to explode in the scoring column gives him plenty of upside as an NBA prospect. On a two-way deal, Trier will be able to spend no more than 45 days with the Knicks once the regular season starts.
