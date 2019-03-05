Trier collected 29 points (8-16 FG, 3-4 FT, 10-15 FT), eight rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 115-108 loss to Sacramento.

Trier has now scored in double-digits in four straight games, capped off by an impressive 29-point effort Monday. As long as Trier is shooting the ball well, he is a player to consider streaming in if you need points. His role is quite volatile and head coach David Fizdale appears to have no loyalty to any players.