Trier scored a career-high 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 33 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

Unfortunately for the Knicks, the rookie's performance -- which included his second career double-double -- was overshadowed by James Harden's own career-best output of 61 points. Trier continues to flash some intriguing upside, and his court time might be stabilizing -- he's seen at least 23 minutes in three straight games, averaging 20.0 points, 6.0 boards, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch. If he can carve out a role as New York's primary sixth man in the second half, Trier could have fantasy value beyond being a DFS dart.