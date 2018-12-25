Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Cleared to play Christmas Day
Trier (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Begley's report merely confirms what was expected after Trier was able to put in a full practice two days earlier. The undrafted rookie has missed the past seven games with the left hamstring strain, with the injury allowing Frank Ntilikina to get another look in the New York rotation. With Ntilikina shooting just 21.4 percent from the field over the last five of those contests, it's possible that coach David Fizdale swaps him out of the second unit in favor of Trier for the Christmas Day game.
