Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Cleared to play
Trier (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
As expected, Trier will be available for New York's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't taken the court since Jan. 18 -- a span of 11 games -- so he's unlikely to factor heavily into the Knicks' rotation Wednesday.
