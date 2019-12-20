Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Clears concussion protocol
Trier cleared the concussion protocol and is available to play Friday against the Heat, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Trier missed the last four games and was considered questionable for Friday, but he's all set to retake the court. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.1 minutes this season, and he figures to work in his usual role off the bench in Miami.
