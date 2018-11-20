Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Coming off bench Tuesday
Trier will come off the bench in Tuesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Coach David Fizdale continues to experiment with his rotations and starting five. Tuesday, he'll opt to send Trier to the bench in favor of Mario Hezonja.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.