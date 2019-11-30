Play

Trier (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.

Trier saw seven minutes in Wednesday's lopsided loss to the Raptors, but prior to that he hadn't appeared in a game since Nov. 12. He's clearly on the outside of the regular rotation, and unless or until that changes he can be avoided across most formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories