Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Doesn't see floor in Friday's loss
Trier (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the court in Friday's 101-95 loss to the 76ers.
Trier saw seven minutes in Wednesday's lopsided loss to the Raptors, but prior to that he hadn't appeared in a game since Nov. 12. He's clearly on the outside of the regular rotation, and unless or until that changes he can be avoided across most formats.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...