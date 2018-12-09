Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Double-digit scoring Saturday
Trier tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Saturday's 112-104 loss to Brooklyn.
Trier managed 15 points Saturday, breaking his streak of four straight games in single-digits. Trier has been an inconsistent source of points and really only has value as a streaming option, and then only on certain nights.
