Knicks' Allonzo Trier: Goes for 22 off bench
Trier had 22 points (6-7 FG, 3-4, 7-11 FT) in Friday's loss to the Nets.
Trier moved to the bench after starting Wednesday's opener, and he responded with a productive outing in 23 minutes of action. The Arizona product added three rebounds and two assists to go with a steal and a block.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.