Trier (coach's decision) was a healthy inactive for Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Wizards.

Trier had been ruled out ahead of each of the Knicks' previous three games with the illness, but he was deemed available for Wednesday's contest after taking part in the club's morning shootaround. His streak of absences continued nonetheless, as the second-year guard simply isn't a part of interim coach Mike Miller's regular rotation. Trier has seen the court in just four games for the Knicks since the calendar flipped to 2020.